Burnley vs Everton Preview: Past Meeting, Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Two teams desperate for a Premier League win meet for Saturday's lunchtime Premier League kick off.

Burnley host Everton at Turf Moor with the Clarets looking for a first victory in 12 matches, while the Toffees have only won one of the past 23 league games on the road.

⏰ | It's an early KO tomorrow!



Your global #EFCawayday times in full courtesy of @BlackWellGlobal... pic.twitter.com/kzwzqfd8gv — Everton (@Everton) March 2, 2018

With the visitors hoping to move level on points with the Lancashire side with all three points, here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash:



Previous Encounter

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Burnley stunned Goodison Park back in October as Jeff Hendrick's solitary strike handed Sean Dyche's men a shock 1-0 victory.

Everton were dealt a sucker punch after 21 minutes when the Ireland midfielder capped off a superb 23-pass move to the delight of the travelling contingent.



Then-Blues boss Ronald Koeman threw everything at the visitors to no avail, and the loss on home turf proved to be a huge factor in his dismissal three weeks later.



Form

🔵 | "Our away form isn't good but we need to change it - we're Everton Football Club."



Honest words from @JPickford1 as preparations for Burnley begin...



👉 https://t.co/g33hTsoME2 pic.twitter.com/bDl7Y4mnb1 — Everton (@Everton) February 26, 2018

When Burnley saw off Stoke 1-0 on home soil, their fans and players wouldn't have expected to a three-month barren period without a win.

That's exactly what's happened to the Clarets, however, with six draws and six defeats accumulated since 12th December.

Creditable draws against Manchester City and Newcastle won't have hurt too much but defeats to the likes of Swansea and Crystal Palace will have, and Burnley now only lie three points and two places above this weekend's opponents.

After 17 games Burnley were sixth, one point above seventh. 11 games later, despite not winning a single game, they are seventh. There's some real dross in the Premier League — Martin Laurence (@martinlaurence7) February 26, 2018

Everton have been revitalised on Merseyside but their travel sickness continue to haunt them.

Only a 1-0 victory over Newcastle in December has been chalked up away from home and last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Watford was sickening for those who made the trip to Vicarage Road.

The Blues haven't picked up a point on their travels since the Boxing Day draw with West Brom and Sam Allardyce will be hoping to somehow best Burnley.



Team News



Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Dyche will be unable to field first teamers James Tarkowski and Tom Heaton for this encounter despite the pair stepping up their recoveries from groin and dislocated shoulder injuries.

More long-term absentees include Robbie Brady and Steven Defour, but Chris Wood may be available for selection and Aaron Lennon could face his former club.

Allardyce can welcome back full-back duo Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman after calf and thigh issues, but will be without Eliaquim Mangala after the on-loan Manchester City defender underwent surgery on a knee ligament injury.

Phil Jagielka is also back in contention for a starting berth, but Ramiro Funes Mori won't be risked despite stepping his rehab from a year-long cruciate knee ligament problem.



Predicted Burnley Lineup: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendricks, Lennon; Barnes, Vokes.





Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Williams, Martina; Gueye, Rooney, Davies; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Niasse.



Prediction



Alex Broadway/GettyImages

A tricky one to predict. Everton are in better form due to their home record of late but Burnley are no pushovers and the Toffees' away struggles show no signs of abating.

Both clubs have failed to find the back of the net on a regular basis this term with the duo posting just 54 goals between them in their 28 separate fixtures to date.

It could well be that defences come out on top at Turf Moor come the full-time whistle, and a bore draw wouldn't really suit either party - or those watching in the stadium or from the comfort of their own couch.



Prediction: Burnley 0-0 Everton

