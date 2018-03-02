Chelsea Eye Club Legend as Future Manager Following Decision to Complete Coaching Badges

Chelsea reportedly want Stamford Bridge legend Frank Lampard to join the first-team coaching staff with a view to ultimately put the 39-year-old in charge as manager of the club for whom he won 11 major trophies and scored a record 211 goals.

It was reported earlier this week that Lampard will be eligible to start a career in management in a matter of weeks as he concludes studies for his UEFA A license.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The former midfielder, who has wowed audience with is eloquent and intelligent television punditry since retiring, has already been coaching in Chelsea's youth setup for some time.

According to The Sun, Chelsea officials are keen to keep him on board and hope that whoever replaces under fire manager Antonio Conte, who is increasingly expected to leave the club by the end of the season, is willing to 'welcome' Lampard into the first-team staff.

It is then hoped that Lampard, who also played for West Ham, Manchester City and New York City during a glittering career, will be groomed to eventually take over as boss.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has apparently been impressed by what he has been told about Lampard's coaching at Under-18 level and wants him in the club's long-term future.

Lampard is already believed to have turned down managerial offers from lower league sides Oxford United and MK Dons in order to fully complete his coaching licenses. But when he is fully qualified, it may be that the chance to learn behind a big name at Chelsea is more tempting than immediately wading out on his own to sink or swim.

Luis Enrique is one managerial candidate reportedly of interest to Chelsea. Former boss Carlo Ancelotti is also thought to be on the radar. Lampard, of course, previously worked with the Italian for two years and enjoyed arguably his best season under Ancelotti's watch when he scored 27 goals and Chelsea won a domestic double in 2009/10.