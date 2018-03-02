Juventus Ready to Swoop as Frustrated Hector Bellerin Questions 'Career Direction' at Arsenal

Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin has been tipped to seek a new challenge this summer and is thought to be a target for reigning Italian champions Juventus as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.

Bellerin has been with Arsenal since arriving from Barcelona at the age of 16, but a report from The Guardian explains that he has 'come to question his career direction in north London.'

Arsenal look set to miss out on UEFA Champions League football for the second consecutive season after a poor 2017/18 campaign, while this week alone the struggling Gunners have been twice hammered by Manchester City to highlight the gulf in class between the club and their rivals.

As such, The Guardian's report notes that Juventus believe they can prise Bellerin - who was heavily linked with Manchester City prior to their summer capture of Kyle Walker - away from the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season

Former club Barcelona have also been linked with the 22-year-old in the past, as have Juventus themselves. This time, however, Juve are apparently set to 'try harder' to land him.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Bianconeri are said to have most recently made an enquiry in January and are aware that any offer must be in the region of £45m to have a chance. That figure would put Bellerin in a similar bracket to the aforementioned Walker and City colleague Benjamin Mendy.

Juve bought Mattia de Sciglio last summer following Dani Alves' departure to Paris Saint-Germain, but with the former AC Milan star missing a lot of the season so far through injury and Stephan Lichtsteiner recently turning 34, the need for a new right-back is being felt in Turin.

Should Bellerin walk, it could also represent a potentially slippery slope for Arsenal as other frustrated individuals weigh up their own future at the club.