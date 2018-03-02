Real Madrid Join PSG & Manchester United in Hunt to Sign Lazio Powerhouse This Summer

Real Madrid are joining PSG and Manchester United in the race to sign Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to TuttoSport,

PSG were initially the front-runners for his signature but it now seems Champions League holders Real Madrid are ready to battle it out to secure the signing.

The 22-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 32 games. This is now attracting interest from all around Europe and Lazio are demanding a hefty fee.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

He is believed to have a market value of over €80m and is very highly rated at Lazio. The sporting director Igli Tare was keen to play down the reports concerning one of the club's prize assets.

As reported by Football Espana, he said: ''We have not received any calls from Florentino Perez or any Madrid officials.





"This is a situation which we will discuss at the end of the season, that will be the time to evaluate the position and analyse bids for any players. His value is very high, we rejected offers of €70m last summer so...''

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

It appears that Tare understands that if Madrid come calling, it will be difficult to stop Savic leaving the club, but he is keen to get as much money as possible for the young midfielder.





Lazio currently sit third in Serie A and are hoping to secure themselves a spot in next season's Champions League and if they can do this, Savic may be tempted to stay at the club to continue his development a little while longer.