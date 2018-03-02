Tottenham vs Huddersfield Preview: Classic Encounters, Key Battles, Team News, Prediction & More

Tottenham Hotspur host Huddersfield Town on Saturday, and are need three points to keep pace with those around them as the battle for the UEFA Champions League spots hots up.

Things are extremely tight at the top, with just six points now separating second and fifth. Tottenham are currently in the ascendancy after thumping Rochdale in the FA Cup 6-1, drawing with Juventus in the Champions League, and beating Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend.

Huddersfield are in a battle of their own. The Terriers have 30 points from 28 games and sit 14th, just three points ahead of Swansea down in 18th.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

David Wagner's side have bounced back from five straight defeats by winning back-to-back games against West Brom and Bournemouth, but it'll be a tough ask for them to beat Spurs at Wembley, where they have lost just twice all season.

Tottenham ran out 4-0 winners when the sides met back in September, with Harry Kane crashing a brace for his 12th and 13th strikes of the season in a stellar month for the striker - the visitors will be hoping to keep him much quieter this time around.



Classic Encounter







Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Huddersfield Town (Division One, 1971)







Before their last encounter, Spurs hadn't played against the Terriers since 1972, and a classic encounter came about a year before that with Spurs running out 4-1 winners in an old Division One match, with two goals each coming from Martin Chivers and Alan Gilzean at White Hart Lane.



Key Battles

Harry Kane vs Mathias Jorgensen

🏆Very proud to win the @premierleague player of the year at the London Football Awards last night. Great work done by the @Willow_Fdn 👏 #LFA18 pic.twitter.com/3HLSQonNL5 — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 2, 2018

The Premier League's top scorer is the obvious player to watch in Saturday's game. Harry Kane has 24 goals so far, and standing in his way at Wembley will be Mathias Jorgensen. The Dane was present in the backline when Kane hit a brace in September and will be determined to try and hold firmer against him this time around.

Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen vs Danny Williams and Jonathan Hogg

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

If Huddersfield want anything from the game, they'll have to stop the creative threats posed by Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. The responsibility of doing that will fall squarely at the feet of holding midfielders Danny Williams and Jonathan Hogg.

Steve Mounie vs Davinson Sanchez

STEVE MOUNIE (5.7M)



🎯 Differential target (1.1% TSB)

💣 In-form

📅 Will play in BGW31#FPL pic.twitter.com/KwqG72SUYh — Daily Strikers (@DailyStrikers) March 2, 2018

Mounie has two goals in his last two outings but is in for a tough afternoon against Davinson Sanchez. The Colombian defender been fantastic for Spurs at the back and is the man the Terriers need to unsettle if they are to get amongst the goals on Saturday.



Team News

Tottenham

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Jan Vertonghen may not be risked after missing last weekend's game with Crystal Palace with an ankle injury he sustained in training, while Toby Alderweireld is definitely out with a hamstring injury.

Huddersfield

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

David Wagner will be without star man Aaron Mooy for the game with the Australian recovering from a knee injury. Sean Scannell has a shoulder injury and Philip Billing has been ill and may not make the trip. Chris Lowe, Elias Kachunga and Jon Stankovic are all out.



Predicted Line Ups







Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son/Kane.

Hudderfield (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo; Williams, Hogg; Quaner, Pritchard, van La Parra; Mounie.

Prediction

Tottenham are looking strong at present with a number of players capable of winning games on their own such as Kane, Son and Eriksen. Huddersfield are spirited and will surely throw everything at Spurs but the Lilywhites have a fine home record and are gunning to catch Manchester United in second. That said, the Terriers are gunning to escape the clutches of relegation, so it could be a tight old affair at Wembley.

Score Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Huddersfield

