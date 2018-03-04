Arsenal Keeper Petr Čech Takes to Twitter to Apologise After Gunners Lose 2-1 to Brighton

By 90Min
March 04, 2018

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Čech has taken to Twitter to apologise for his performance after his costly errors saw the Gunners lose 2-1 away to Brighton in the Premier League.

The former-Chelsea stopper failed to convincingly deal with a corner in the first half, which gifted Lewis Dunk an easy tap-in for the hosts. Glenn Murray doubled the lead soon after, as the Arsenal defence was once again undone by a set-piece. Clearly feeling he owed his fans an apology after the game, Čech wrote an emotional post on Twitter after the game.

Arsenal fans were horrified to see their side lose their fourth game on the bounce, as Premier League new boys took the game to their opponents and ran out deserved winners against the Gunners. 'Wenger Out' banners were seen in the away end, as a large number of travelling supporters vocalised their frustrations with their manager's recent efforts.

While Brighton's win represents a crucial victory in their battle against relegation, Arsenal's loss means that their chances of reaching the Champions League via their Premier League standing is becoming increasingly unlikely - and winning the Europa League is now their best chance of qualifying for the highly lucrative tournament.

Meanwhile, reports before Sunday's defeat suggested that the Gunners board have run out of patience with Wenger, and are set to pursue German international manager Joachim Löw. Alternatively, it has been suggested that the club could battle it out with Everton to bring in Man City coach Mikel Arteta, who is believed to be keen on taking a managerial job next season.

