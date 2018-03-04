Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid in a matchup between the top two teams in La Liga.

Barcelona, which has not lost a league game yet this season (21 wins, five draws) holds a seven-point advantage over second-place Atleti with 12 games remaining. Ernesto Valverde's team is also in good shape in the Champions League, as a late Lionel Messi goal secured a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 at Chelsea.

Atletico is second with 61 points, a full ten points ahead of in-city rivals Real Madrid, but were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage. Their European escapades will happen in the Europa League, a competition they'll feel they can win.

When these two teams met at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier this season, a late Luis Suarez goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Barcelona.

How to watch

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

