Further Tragic News as Fiorentina President Reveals Davide Astori Was Due to Sign New Deal on Monday

The tragic news surrounding the sudden death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori continues to grow as club president Andrea Della Valle revealed the player was set to sign a new deal on Monday.

The 31-year-old was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday morning ahead of his side's Serie A contest with Udinese, with the cause of death still unknown.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

The Italy international was a well-respected player in his home nation, especially in Florence, and it has since been announced by Viola chief Della Valle, according to ESPN journalist James Horncastle, that the defender was set to extend his stay with mid-table outfit shortly following this weekend's contest after the initial discussions were delayed due to the weather.

"Fiorentina president Andrea Della Valle says Astori would have signed a new contract on Monday", Horncastle tweeted. "Meeting last Thursday moved because of the chaos caused by the weather."

The footballing world has been showing its respects since the tragedy of Astori's passing, who had recently become a father, with tributes pouring in online as well as some of Sunday's European contests holding a minute's silence in memory of the Italian.

WATCH: Antonio Conte's touching tribute to Fiorentina captain, Davide Astori, who he managed when with the national team. 😪👏🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/UhYTqrV0UB — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2018

All of the day's Serie A matches, including Fiorentina's bout with Udinese and the early kick-off between Genoa and Cagliari, in which the players were informed pre-kick-off while warming up, were postponed following the announcement in a sign of respect towards the player, his family, friends and teammates.