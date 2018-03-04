Liverpool Fans Angered by Newcastle Supporters Mocking Former Reds Captain in Anfield Defeat

Newcastle's travelling Toon Army were in fine voice at Anfield on Saturday despite their team's 2-0 loss - but Liverpool fans were angered and bemused by one of the songs chanted by the visiting hordes.

The song relates to former Reds captain Steven Gerrard, whose slip against Chelsea in 2014 allowed ex-Newcastle striker Demba Ba to race through and score, costing Liverpool their first ever Premier League title.

Ba's connection to Newcastle makes the chant a bit less tenuous, but Liverpool supporters were still confused as to why the Magpies fans would choose to celebrate a goal scored by a different team four years ago.

Imagine Newcastle fans singing that Gerrard / Demba Ba song.



Newcastle fans. pic.twitter.com/y3wnlU84FU — Captain Arsebiscuits (@caparsebiscuits) March 3, 2018

Newcastle singing about Gerrard. In 2018.



Welp. Time to seal their relegation. — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) March 3, 2018

Newcastle fans are singing the Gerrard song. Call me when Newcastle wins anything close to what Gerrard did. — Andrew Passaro (@AndrewPassaro) March 3, 2018

Liverpool were top of the Premier League when they lost that infamous game 2-0 at home to Chelsea in April 2014. Manchester City beat Crystal Palace later that day to put themselves back in pole position for the league title, which they sealed on the final day of the season.

Gerrard enjoyed an illustrious career with Liverpool, including a famous Champions League win in 2005, but the Premier League title was the only major honour to elude him.

In the end, it was the Liverpool fans who had the last laugh as the home side won 2-0 to move up to second in the Premier League. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane scored either side of half-time as Newcastle remained firmly entrenched in the relegation mire.

Newcastle fans today seemed more interested in singing about giros, Steven Gerrard and how great their fans are. I’m guessing they were expecting a beating today. Glad we could oblige! — GD-LFC⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@Glenndx) March 3, 2018

They are just two points ahead of 18th-place Crystal Palace and face a huge six-pointer against Southampton next weekend.

The Magpies were promoted back to the Premier League last season under the guidance of former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.