Zinedine Zidane Urges Real to Blank Out the Atmosphere When They Play PSG This Week

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has asked that his players play their style of football and disregard the atmosphere when they face Paris Saint-Germain this week.

The Champions League holders defeated the French side 3-1 at home in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie last month and are now due a visit to the Parc des Princes, where the second leg will be played out on Tuesday.

Having suffered a shocking loss to Espanyol in midweek, Los Blancos have since bounced back, claiming a 3-1 win over Getafe on Saturday. Speaking after the match, the French manager outlined his plans for his side's next challenge.

"What we have to do is play our game without thinking about the atmosphere," he said during his post-match press conference, per Marca.

"We're used to difficult atmospheres. We'll be very focused and we have the players who know how to be calm."

Midfield pair Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are both doubts for Real's clash with PSG, but Zidane has indicated that he intends to have everyone travel to France and train ahead of the match.

"I don't know, they haven't trained with us," he remarked. "I can't say anything, what I want is for everyone to travel and train on Monday. Then by Tuesday, you will see the team we start with.





"We can't do anything with the injured players. We were very good against Getafe, but now we must think about Tuesday. We will have to increase our intensity, but we're ready for PSG."