Arsenal Fans Lambast One Player in Particular on Social Media After Brighton Defeat

By 90Min
March 05, 2018

Arsenal have found themselves on a terrible run of form in the Premier League. Having lost four of their last five fixtures, hopes of finishing in the Champions League places are slipping away.

Gunners fans would have been looking for a response last week, following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday. But instead they found themselves on the end of back to back league defeats as they faced City for the second time in a week, before heading to Brighton.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN CITY

Defeat to the Seagulls on Sunday left Arsenal 13 points behind fourth placed Tottenham, and Gunners fans are not impressed. When taking to social media after the game, there was one player in particular that they were not happy with.

Shkodran Mustafi started in defence, seemingly an unpopular choice with the Arsenal faithful. The German centre-back has had an unsuccessful second year at the Emirates, and fans did not hold back following the 2-1 defeat. With some stating that the defender should have been sold in the summer.

Things aren't looking great at the Emirates, are they?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now