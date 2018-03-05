Arsenal Fans Lambast One Player in Particular on Social Media After Brighton Defeat

Arsenal have found themselves on a terrible run of form in the Premier League. Having lost four of their last five fixtures, hopes of finishing in the Champions League places are slipping away.

Gunners fans would have been looking for a response last week, following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday. But instead they found themselves on the end of back to back league defeats as they faced City for the second time in a week, before heading to Brighton.

Defeat to the Seagulls on Sunday left Arsenal 13 points behind fourth placed Tottenham, and Gunners fans are not impressed. When taking to social media after the game, there was one player in particular that they were not happy with.

Shkodran Mustafi started in defence, seemingly an unpopular choice with the Arsenal faithful. The German centre-back has had an unsuccessful second year at the Emirates, and fans did not hold back following the 2-1 defeat. With some stating that the defender should have been sold in the summer.

Mustafi should’ve been sold instead of Gabriel — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) March 4, 2018

Mustafi is the biggest fraud in the world, winning the world cup gave him a career — Pat (@PatchAFC) March 4, 2018

Have seen some truly terrible CBs at Arsenal over the years - Cygan, Squillaci, Silvestre - but Mustafi is actually the worst in this era — Chubbziano (@SChubbz) March 4, 2018

Things aren't looking great at the Emirates, are they?