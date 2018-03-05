Arsene Wenger Insists He Is the Man to Turn 'Naked' Arsenal Around Despite Brighton Humiliation

Arsene Wenger has insisted that he is the best man to lead Arsenal forward and back up the Premier League table, despite the Gunners falling to a 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Sunday.

In a Carlos Carvalhal-esque feat of metaphor abuse, the veteran manager dived down a bizarre rabbit hole of nakedness and trousers in an attempt to justify his continued position at the helm of the club, conceding that his side are struggling for confidence.

If I were Arsene Wenger, I might consider firing Arsene Wenger. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2018

“Look, I can understand the frustration," he said after the match. "It is difficult to recover from what happened to us last week - we are going through a tough time. We have to be realistic, we need two teams to collapse to qualify for the Champions League, and I don't see that happening.

"Two teams to drop so many points is very difficult to imagine. But we have to give our best as long as we can, and the Europa League becomes important. It's difficult to me to get into any negative assessment. The team needs more support at the moment. Tough objective judgement as well."

If you want to win a game away of home in the best league in the world your GK can’t concede 2 goals like I did today ... it’s simply not possible ... The team fought back but the damage was done . — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) March 4, 2018

Having given up on the idea of a top four position, Wenger then gave up on linear thought - continuing: "When you struggle for confidence, it's difficult as well when you have just the trousers on...it's easy to take the trousers off as well, but when you are naked completely you have to find a shirt and try to put it on again, get dressed normally again.

"The environment around the team, when you go through a tough period like this, it's always to put them more down. Yes (I can turn it around). I’ve done it before. It's the first time I've lost so many games on the trot in my life. I believe a quality of manager is to try and shorten a crisis, and I believe I can do that.”