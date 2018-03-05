Bayern Munich Eye Promising Argentine Defender as Potential Rafinha Replacement

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing the 21-year old Argentine right back Fabricio Bustos. Kicker report that with Rafinha's contract up at the end of the season, the Bundesliga champions will swoop for the promising Independiente defender.

Bayern reportedly rejected an approach from Chelsea for Rafinha last summer, but are expected to allow the 31-year-old to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

With Rafinha's contract up at the end of the season, Bayern are scouring the market for a right-back with Fabricio Bustos of Independiente and Porto's 18-year Diogo Dalot candidates - kicker — Mark Lovell (@LovellLowdown) March 4, 2018

The Brazilian began his career at Schalke 04 before switching to Italy to spend one season at Genoa.

He would move to Bayern in 2011 and has made 226 appearances for the club in all competitions. Rafinha has been part of a brilliant period of success for Bayern Munich, as they have lifted the Bundesliga title in each of the last five seasons.

As well as this, he was part of the effort that got Bayern to the UEFA Champions League Final in 2013, but ultimately he missed out on selection for the victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

His potential replacement could well be Fabricio Bustos, the promising Argentine defender has spent all his career so far at Independiente making 21 appearances for the first team, scoring one goal.





He caught the eye as the Argentine outfit defeated Brazilian side Flamengo in the final of the Copa Sudamericana in December.

The youngster is on the fringes of the Argentina national side, and could well be playing for one of Europe's biggest clubs next season.



