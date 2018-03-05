FA Chief Equates Star of David and Swastika in Bizarre Rant Against Pep Guardiola's Yellow Ribbon

FA chief executive Martin Glenn has made ill-advised comments comparing the Star of David to a swastika when talking down the yellow ribbon Pep Guardiola wears in support of imprisoned Catalans.

Speaking over the weekend, Glenn put the Jewish symbol in the same category as the swastika and 'anything like Robert Mugabe' when discussing things which should be absent from the football field - either forgetting or ignoring the fact that the Star of David features on the Israeli flag and the national team's shirts.

Did Martin Glenn really just put the Star of David in the same category as a swastika? I really hope the FA's official apology writer gets paid by the word — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) March 5, 2018

Speaking to the press, he said: "You can’t have - and we don’t want - football equipment to display political symbols. That has always been the case. The problem we had with poppies is that for some reason a new person at FIFA seemed to think poppies were a political symbol and we fought hard against that notion and thankfully sense broke out.

"We have rewritten law 4 of the game so that things like a poppy are OK but things that are going to be highly divisive are not. And that could be strong religious symbols, it could be the Star of David, it could be the hammer and sickle, it could be a swastika, anything like Robert Mugabe on your shirt, these are the things we don’t want."

FA President Prince William due to go to Israel later this year. FA CEO Martin Glenn wants the Star of David - which features on the Israeli flag - banned from football https://t.co/IiSZeKUz8V — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 4, 2018

He continued: "And to be honest and to be very clear, Pep Guardiola’s yellow ribbon is a political stance, it’s a symbol of Catalan independence and I can tell you there are many more Spaniards, non-Catalans, who are p***** off by it."

"All we are doing is even-handedly applying the laws of the game. Poppies are not political symbols, that yellow ribbon is. Where do you draw the line — should we have someone with a UKIP badge, someone with an ISIS badge?"