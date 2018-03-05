Following in His Father's Footsteps: George Weah's Son Timothy Makes PSG Debut

The legendary George Weah's son Timothy made his professional debut for Paris Saint-Germain this weekend, coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 Ligue 1 victory over Troyes on Saturday.

The 18-year-old recently signed a new contract with the club keeping him in Paris until 2020, and was this weekend rewarded for impressing in the youth side by coming on for a 10 minute cameo at the end of the Ligue 1 fixture.

Unai Emery made a whole host of changes to his side in preparation for the game with the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday. The club will need a fully fit side as they attempt to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

79' Third and final substitution for PSG: Timothy Weah makes his professional debut, comes in for @LoCelsoGiovani !! #ESTACPSG pic.twitter.com/aYV8pjlX57 — ENSEMBLE ON VA LE FAIRE ! (@PSG_English) March 3, 2018

Timothy's father, George Weah, spent three years at Les Parisiens, and Timothy will be hoping he can follow in his father's footsteps.

He scored 32 goals in under 100 games for the club and went on to become wildly regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, playing in three of Europe's top five leagues.

George Weah's 18-year-old son, Timothy, has been called up to the PSG first team to face Troyes on Saturday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lxMus46U94 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 2, 2018

He won a Ballon D'or while playing for AC Milan, and is now - incredibly - the president of his country Liberia. That is quite a career to live up to, and it certainly will not be easy for Timothy to eclipse his father's legacy.

However, unlike his father, Timothy will play for the USA national side after being born in New York. He has already shone for them at youth level, scoring a blistering hat-trick at the U-17 World Cup. Many people are tipping him for greatness, just like his father George.