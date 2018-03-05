Lionel Messi's Brother Accused of Threatening Driver With Gun & Resisting Arrest in Argentina

Lionel Messi's older brother Matias has been arrested for the second time in three months after he was accused of threatening a driver with a gun and assaulting a police officer.

According several reports including the Sun, the Barcelona star's older sibling was involved in a car crash in the Argentinian holiday resort of Villa Gesell on Saturday night. The driver of the other car accused Matias of threatening him with a pistol following the crash.

The 35-year-old (pictured below) then fled the scene before being stopped by police. Reports claim that Matias is insistent that he was attacked first, but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's brother spent the night in a police cell.

While no gun was found in the car that Matias was stopped in, eye witnesses claim he was indeed carrying a firearm.

"The alleged victim as well as other eyewitnesses have said this person had a firearm," said duty prosecutor Juan Pablo Calderon. "State prosecutors are accusing him of three things. One is threats aggravated by the use of a firearm together with light wounding, another is damage, and the third resisting the police."

"He tried to assault the officers who were identifying him."

This is not the first time that the possession of a firearm has got Matias into trouble. In 2008, he was arrested for carrying a loaded gun in his belt. In 2016 he had to complete community service by teaching football after being found with a gun in his car.

Matias is also under investigation following a previous incident in which a gun was found on board of a blood-stained boat. Messi's older brother had crashed the boat and sustained injuries, experts later confirmed that the blood in the boat belonged to him.

Matias is also pressing charges against the other motorist in the latest incident and it is reported that both men left the confrontation with "black-eye type injuries".





Prosecutor Calderon added"The judge has to decide whether to validate this apprehension because technically hes not arrested and after that he will go to an appropriate place if the judge decides he must remain in custody."