Liverpool vs Porto Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Liverpool have all but sealed their place in the Champions League quarter finals with a dominant display away to Porto at the Estádio do Dragão in the first leg of this last 16 tie, which sees the Reds carry a 5-0 aggregate lead.



The Merseyside club have shown frightening form at times in this year's competition, leading the way for the team with the most goals, clean sheets and assists.



Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he has no intention of letting his foot off the gas pedal either and will reportedly put out his best starting XI when the Portuguese giants visit Anfield on Tuesday night.







However, with a vital Premier League clash against rivals Manchester United to consider at the weekend this may not be the German Boss' wisest move and the Anfield faithful will be hoping their side escape this fixture with a fully-fit squad for their trip to Old Trafford.



Classic Encounter



ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Liverpool 4-1 Porto (November 2007)

Liverpool welcomed Porto to Anfield for the big clash in Group A's Champions League calendar in November 2007.



The Liverpool lineup included the likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres and Javier Mascherano and the Reds delivered a comfortable 4-1 victory.



It was the Spaniard Torres who opened Liverpool's account on the night with a goal 20 minutes into the action.



It wasn't all plain sailing for Liverpool, however, and Porto equalised through a Lisandro Lopez goal just before the break.



Liverpool then proceeded to pick up the pace in the second-half of action, with Fernando Torres bagging his second of the night accompanied by a Steven Gerrard penalty and a Peter Crouch fourth, to seal the three points on the night.



Key Battle

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Yacine Brahimi vs Mohamed Salah





We are all aware of Mohamed Salah's incredible season so far, the Egyptian international certainly doesn't look to be slowing down in any shape or form either.



However, if there is one man Tuesday night from Porto who might be able to steal the limelight from Salah, it would be their left-winger Yacine Brahimi.



The pacey Algerian forward has provided Porto with nine assists and eight goals for the current Portuguese league leaders so far this campaign. However, he'll have to be on his best defensive behaviour if he has any chance of stopping the steam-train that is Mohamed Salah at the moment.



Team News



Top 3 players for Liverpool this season are _____#UCL pic.twitter.com/sEEu5GPdzF — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 5, 2018

Liverpool look set to bring a fully-fit squad to Anfield Tuesday night and have no injury concerns going into this one.



Porto, however, have a string of key players missing out on the trip to Merseyside and have left a number of their star players out of the trip.



Star full-back Alex Telles is among the absentees from the Portuguese league leaders squad, along with Danilo Pereira, Tiquinho Soares and Moussa Marega.



Prediction



Despite a number of key players missing, Porto have bounced back relatively well after their humbling defeat to Liverpool last time around, which has seen them win in a top of the league Portuguese clash against rivals Sporting CP.



With Jurgen Klopp reportedly choosing his best potential team, expect the Reds to come out all guns blazing in front of their loyal home support.



Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have been unplayable in recent weeks and if they continue this rich vein of form in Tuesday nights clash expect a tough night on Merseyside for the visiting Porto.



With not much more than pride to play for, hopefully, Porto can test this Liverpool side who are currently unbeaten in the competition so far.



Score Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Porto

