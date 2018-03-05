Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has accepted an FA charge for wearing a "political message" in the form of a yellow ribbon during his side's FA Cup defeat to Wigan last month.

The Spaniard, accused of breaching the FA's kit and advertising stipulations, had until 6pm on Monday to answer to the charge and has since admitted culpability for his contravention of the governing body's rule.

A statement on the FA's official website reads: " Pep Guardiola has been charged for wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon, in breach of The FA’s kit and advertising regulations. He has until 6pm on Monday 5 March 2018 to respond to the charge."

The FA had previously warned the manager for his wearing of political symbols, but they decided to take action when he wore it near the pitch - the only place he isn't allowed to have it on show - during said loss.

The displays came as a result of Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez, two instrumental figures in the Catalan independence movement getting held without bail after an independence vote in late last year.

"Like everybody knows, hopefully sooner or later I can stop wearing it," Guardiola said in November.

"All the politicians that are in prison, I hope they can leave and go back home soon with their families and continue living the lives they deserve."

It is understood that the manager will begin observing the FA's laws, but will continue to wear the yellow ribbon at press conferences, as well as pre-match and post-match interviews.