Oxlade-Chamberlain Hits Out at 'Stupid' Henry & Neville Criticism After Superb Start to Reds Career

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has hit back at 'stupid' criticism from Thierry Henry and Gary Neville, who questioned the 25-year-old following his summer switch to Liverpool.

Henry admitted in the summer that he 'still doesn't know what [Oxlade-Chamberlain] is good at', with the England international finally responding to those comments after a solid start to his time at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain now has two goals and five assists in his last ten starts. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) March 3, 2018

“I was very aware of those comments, yes," he said." It’s not nice to hear from people you’ve worked with. I’ve worked with them both in different ­capacities. They can have their ­opinions. It can’t shake me.

"Fair enough if that’s what they think. Those comments are probably a bit stupid. Saying, ‘You don’t know what I do’ when you have worked with me, I think it is a bit stupid. When you have watched someone long enough you know what they can do.”

Speaking further on the criticism, he added: “I think it was more aimed at the end product - scoring or setting up a goal. Fair enough, if that’s what they were saying, I will hold my hands up, take it on the chin.

NIce to see Oxlade-Chamberlain come back out to take pics with the fans after the Liverpool game, he’s one of the good guys pic.twitter.com/pNGc1BCjWi — Mark Armstrong (@markarmlfc) February 24, 2018

“The important thing is that when I came here I had a manager who had faith in me and he felt something different to that and I had faith in myself. That’s why I made the step. You look at the best midfielders in the world and the best strikers - Mo this season - he has kept his form going. I think that is the main focus, to try and be more consistent and be ­demanding. Want more.

"I can take so much from someone like Mo. Just look at him this ­season. It’s been relentless. To be competing with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero for top goalscorer – people wouldn’t have expected that. To put himself in that ­position is down to his mentality. I can take inspiration from that and I have to keep pushing myself.”