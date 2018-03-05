Oxlade-Chamberlain Hits Out at 'Stupid' Henry & Neville Criticism After Superb Start to Reds Career

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has hit back at 'stupid' criticism from Thierry Henry and Gary Neville, who questioned the 25-year-old following his summer switch to Liverpool.
Henry admitted in the summer that he 'still doesn't know what [Oxlade-Chamberlain] is good at', with the England international finally responding to those comments after a solid start to his time at Anfield.
Oxlade-Chamberlain now has two goals and five assists in his last ten starts.— Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) March 3, 2018
“I was very aware of those comments, yes," he said." It’s not nice to hear from people you’ve worked with. I’ve worked with them both in different capacities. They can have their opinions. It can’t shake me.
"Fair enough if that’s what they think. Those comments are probably a bit stupid. Saying, ‘You don’t know what I do’ when you have worked with me, I think it is a bit stupid. When you have watched someone long enough you know what they can do.”
Speaking further on the criticism, he added: “I think it was more aimed at the end product - scoring or setting up a goal. Fair enough, if that’s what they were saying, I will hold my hands up, take it on the chin.
NIce to see Oxlade-Chamberlain come back out to take pics with the fans after the Liverpool game, he’s one of the good guys pic.twitter.com/pNGc1BCjWi— Mark Armstrong (@markarmlfc) February 24, 2018
“The important thing is that when I came here I had a manager who had faith in me and he felt something different to that and I had faith in myself. That’s why I made the step. You look at the best midfielders in the world and the best strikers - Mo this season - he has kept his form going. I think that is the main focus, to try and be more consistent and be demanding. Want more.
"I can take so much from someone like Mo. Just look at him this season. It’s been relentless. To be competing with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero for top goalscorer – people wouldn’t have expected that. To put himself in that position is down to his mentality. I can take inspiration from that and I have to keep pushing myself.”