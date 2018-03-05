Steven Gerrard Lifts Lid on 'Uncomfortable' Time Under Roy Hodgson at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has spoken of the discomfort and tension he and his teammates felt during the finals weeks of playing under Roy Hodgson at Liverpool back in the 2010/11 season.

Supporters hounded the ex-Anfield and England international manager during his 31-game tenure, in which only 13 wins were secured.

The overriding feeling at the time was that Hodgson, who went on to manage West Brom and England, was not the man for the job, with Kopites keen to rekindle their former relationship with Kenny Dalglish, who was eventually reinstated as manager.

The former Merseyside captain Gerrard revealed to BT Sport that the animosity directed towards the boss during that time had an adverse effect on everyone in the club.

“What I remember is Kenny taking over from Roy here,” he said.

“Roy’s final days and weeks here were very tough for him personally, but you could feel it as a player – the tension in the ground and they were singing Kenny’s name every five, ten minutes.

"It was uncomfortable playing in the atmosphere under Roy Hodgson. When Kenny Dalglish came it just lifted..."



“I think before Roy was even announced as manager, the majority of Liverpool fans wanted Kenny in anyway.

“The final days under Roy were tough, but when Kenny came in the place changed in the ground and in the club, and the players got a lift from it.

“It was uncomfortable playing in the atmosphere under Roy.

“It was tense, and you could feel the players going into a shell, but when Kenny came in you got that lift of a new manager impact.”

Gerrard went on to serve under Hodgson again as captain for England during the final two years of his international career before calling time on the Three Lions in 2014, aged 34, after being knocked out of that year's FIFA World Cup in the group stage.