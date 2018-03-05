'Stop Scoring!' Eden Hazard Tells Belgium Team Mate Romelu Lukaku to Save His Goals for World Cup

Eden Hazard has told his Belgian team mate Romelu Lukaku to save his goals for the World Cup, when the two are playing on the same side.

Lukaku was in fine form for Manchester United against Hazard's Chelsea last weekend scoring one and assisting another, in a hugely important win for Jose Mourinho's side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hazard said: "If I have something to say to Romelu [Lukaku] - Romelu, stop scoring goals now, score goals for Belgium in the national team for the World Cup please."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Lukaku and Hazard will be going up against some of their Premier League team mates in Russia this summer as Belgium have been drawn alongside England for the tournament.





Belgium, who are being tipped as potential dark horses, will open their campaign against Panama in Sochi on 18th June before they face Tunisia, with the clash with the Three Lions being the final match in the group stage.

Lukaku has scored 31 goals in 65 appearances for his country including nine in his last nine internationals.

With Lukaku close to joining the 100 club, he is chasing down Drogba's PL goal tally too.



Drogba scored 104 goals in 254 games (9 full seasons) 0.41 goals per game.

Lukaku has 98 in 213 games (currently in his 6th full season). 0.46 goals per game. pic.twitter.com/Jz1WaDOQcP — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) March 1, 2018

Despite criticism for some for his performances in big games, Lukaku has scored 13 Premier League goals in his first season for Manchester United, having switched from Everton in the summer.

He has scored in each of United's last three home games against Stoke City, Huddersfield Town and Chelsea and he will be hoping to be on the scoresheet tonight as United travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils have lost their last two away games and will be hoping to regain 2nd place from Liverpool.