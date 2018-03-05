Viaggio in Italia: Inter Eye Summer Swoop for Tottenham Winger Erik Lamela

Inter are reportedly eyeing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela. Italian outlet Tuttosport are claiming that he is one of the club's top targets heading into the summer transfer window, as they look to freshen up their attacking options ahead of the 2018/19 Serie A season.

The Argentine was initially linked with a switch to Inter back in January, and reports seem to be gathering pace in regards to his return to Italian football, with both Stefan De Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah - both free agents in the summer - also emerging as targets for Inter.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Inter's director of football, Walter Sabatini, could be hugely influential in the proposed transfer. It was Sabatini that brought Lamela to Europe from his native Argentina; signing for AS Roma from River Plate back in 2011.

The Italians are supposedly hopeful in acquiring the 25-year-old as part of the title bid ahead of next season, due to his difficulty in making his way back into the Spurs starting XI.

Having suffered a serious injury last year - being left with his career in doubt after double hip surgery - Lamela has spent the last two months attempting to get back up to speed with the rest of his teammates; and game time has - understandably - been at a premium.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

This, however, could be a way in for I Nerazzurri - who would be offering a fresh start in a familiar league.





One deciding factor could well be UEFA Champions League football. With Spurs expected to finish in the Premier League's top four this term, he may not be looking to leave for a club without a similar accomplishment.

Inter currently sit fifth in Serie A - though should the club win their game in hand, they'll overtake both Lazio and Roma into third place.