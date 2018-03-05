West Brom Squad Set to Be Dismantled in the Summer as Relegation Looms

West Brom are seemingly set for a major squad overhaul in the summer if they are relegated from the Premier League, with it being reported (via The Sun) that the Baggies are bracing themselves for a mass exodus. Reportedly, Jonny Evans, Ben Foster, Craig Dawson and Jay Rodriquez all look set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Now with West Brom's survival hopes fading week after week, and with the clubs' fate seemingly sealed, they now face the mammoth task of playing in the extremely difficult Championship without the main core of their side.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Baggies - who sit 20th in the Premier League table and eight points from safety with only nine games to go - look set to go down at the end of this season, after what has been an embarrassing season for the West Midlands club. having only won three of their 29 Premier League games.

Captain Jonny Evans' departure is inevitable, but now fellow players Ben Foster, Graig Dawson and striker Jay Rodriguez are also attracting outside interest. Ben Foster, 34, could stay in the top flight as a reserve goalkeeper with Southampton and Stoke City monitoring him, despite their Premier League status also being under threat. While Dawson, 27, has reportedly attracted interest from Burnley, Everton and Crystal Palace and Rodriguez, 28, is reportedly being watched by Stoke.

This weekend's defeat, a sixth straight defeat, looked to be the final nail in West Brom's coffin as the Baggies have been cut adrift with only 27 points left to play for.

Alan Pardew will stay as West Brom boss for at least one more match despite Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Watford.



Read more https://t.co/1cc0Cf0Gnf#WBA pic.twitter.com/2uufwvHwBN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 4, 2018

West Brom had hoped replacing Tony Pulis with Alan Pardew in December would get the club back on track, but with only one win in their 12 matches under Pardew it seems as though the gamble hasn't paid off.

The Baggies return to Premier League action in a home game against Leicester City on Saturday, with their relegation seemingly all but sealed.