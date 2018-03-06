Argentine Starlet Set for Inter Medical as I Nerazzurri Beat Barcelona & Arsenal in Transfer Tussle

Inter appear to have beaten European rivals Barcelona and Arsenal to the signing of Lautaro Martinez, as reports suggest a medical is underway for the striker.

Sport Mediaset (h/t talkSPORT) have claimed that Martinez will undergo the first part of his fitness tests with the Serie A club in his native Argentina ahead of a proposed £17m deal.

The Gunners and La Blaugrana had been monitoring the wonderkid's situation ahead of potentially making their own moves for him, but the duo are set to be disappointed if Martinez passes his medical and agrees personal terms with Inter.

Martinez has played down reports that Inter and his current club Racing Club have agreed on a fee that would see him head to Europe, but Inter will be confident that they have snapped up one of the hottest prospects in South America.

If the 20-year-old passes his tests in his homeland, further examinations will take place in Milan upon his arrival before Inter officially sign off on the documents required to make him a Nerazzurri star.

That second round of tests would likely not take place until July, but a deal would be all-but-complete if Martinez doesn't fail to pass the medical in Argentina.

The Under-20 international has piqued the interest of the European trio in the past 12 months thanks to form that has seen him net 17 times in 43 senior appearances for Racing.

The bulk of those goals have come during a significant purple patch for Martinez, with 11 strikes plundered in just 13 matches so far this term, and will have led Inter to make the first move for his signature.

Barcelona and Arsenal have been interested in him - reportedly at least - since August and December of last year respectively, but both are now set to lose out to Inter in the race to capture Martinez's services.

