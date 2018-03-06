Arsene Wenger Feels the Brunt of EastEnders Actor's Amusing Twitter Rant Calling for His Sacking

By 90Min
March 06, 2018

Arsene Wenger has been at the centre of a storm of criticism as his future as Arsenal manager has been debated far and wide, extending beyond the world of football and into soap TV as EastEnders star Jake Wood weighed in with a hilarious rant on Twitter on Monday.

The Gunners have experienced a wretched run of form of late having lost five of their last six games across all competitions with their woes only to be compounded when they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton


Languishing 13 points adrift of the top four has culminated in Arsenal supporters calling for Wenger's 23-year reign at the club to come to an end, and Wood was no different as he took to Twitter to vent his frustrations. 

As a lifelong Arsenal supporter, Wood is only too aware of how far the club has fallen in recent seasons and after bearing witness to the club's collapse it appears he has finally broke.

However, while noise grows louder for the Frenchman to cut ties with the club, news emerged claiming Wenger is adamant he will not walk away from the club in the summer as he is eager to fulfil the final year of his deal - news which did not sit well with the EastEnders star...

Take a look for yourself how his rant evolved to even include Lord Sugar throwing his support behind him and Piers Morgan to be joint managers for Arsenal...

