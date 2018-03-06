Atleti Midfielder Saul Niguez Set To Star in Amazon Series Documenting La Liga Season

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez will be one of six La Liga individuals to star in a brand new sports docu-series for Amazon Prime, as announced by La Liga.

'Six Dreams' will offer insight into the lives of both players and people behind the scenes at various Spanish clubs, and is expected to be a hit given the interest in the globally followed division.

Vice-president of Prime Video in Europe, Jay Marine, said: "We are really excited to bring Six Dreams to our Prime Video Members around the world and give them unique access to the daily lives of some of the men and women who make La Liga one of the greatest and most popular football leagues on the planet."

"These men and women all have fascinating and unique stories and we are excited to work with La Liga to bring these stories to our customers and football fans all over the world."

President of La Liga Javier Tebas added: "La Liga is one of the world’s most exciting televised events, featuring the best players and the best clubs against the backdrop of great stadia, supported by passionate fans everywhere.

"Amazon Prime Video will give viewers a unique, behind-the-scenes look at La Liga, allowing new fans to discover the magic of the league and for existing fans to learn more. We’re excited Amazon Prime Video will present the series to its users around the globe."

Joining Saul to star in Six Dreams will be Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao, Real Betis' Andres Guardado, SD Eibar president Amaia Gorostiza, former Sevilla boss Eduardo Berizzo and the sporting director of Girona Quiqué Carcel.

The docu-series will come soon after Juventus' show on Netflix, which provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the club.

