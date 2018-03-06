Extraordinary Shooting Stats Show Just How Crazy Man Utd's Comeback Win Against Crystal Palace Was

Manchester United fans breathed a heavy sigh of relief on Monday evening after their stunning 3-2 comeback victory over relegation-threatened Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils came from 2-0 down at Selhurst Park to secure a massive three points in the hunt for the 'best of the rest' position, as rivals Manchester City appear to have wrapped up the Premier League title already.

Much of their triumph in the capital was down to their creativity coming to the fore in the second half and, judging by these stats from Sky Sports after the game ended, it's not difficult to see where United's problems lay in an insipid first half showing.

Man Utd had 2 shots on goal in the 1st half tonight - the FEWEST any away team has had in a half of football at Selhurst Park this season.



They had 15 shots in the second half - the MOST of any away team in a half at Selhurst this season. pic.twitter.com/OmexWI151u — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 5, 2018

That United only had two shots in the first half spoke volumes, and a few tweaks from Jose Mourinho were clearly necessary to get his team firing after the interval.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Whatever was said or changed by Mourinho and his staff at half-time clearly worked as United went out and set a second record on the night as they peppered Palace's goal with the most shots from an away side at Selhurst Park this term.

A remarkable turnaround in shooting fortunes and one that paid dividends in helping United pick up the win. Food for thought for Mourinho moving forward? You can bet on it.

