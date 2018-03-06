Hector Bellerin Livid With Arsene Wenger After Being Dropped 2 Hours Before Brighton Loss

Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin is reportedly enraged with Arsene Wenger after being dropped from the side's starting XI against Brighton just two hours before kick-off.

According to the Sun, the Spaniard had been preparing for the game on Sunday as the preferred right back in training, but found out he would be on the bench when Wenger named his team at the Amex Stadium.

Instead, Calum Chambers started in Bellerin's place for the 2-1 defeat, with Bellerin replacing the former Southampton man in the 83rd minute.

Bellerin has been a target of abuse for Gunners fans with Arsenal losing five of their last six games in all competitions, while his comments about ArsenalFanTV in February did little to endear himself to supporters.

The Spain international has been linked with a departure from the Emirates in recent months, with Barcelona reportedly interested in the 22-year-old.

In the same article, it was also alleged that Bellerin asked to leave for the Nou Camp last summer, but Wenger refused.

Instead, Bellerin has remained at Arsenal, who are 13 points off a top four place and 33 points behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, and will travel to San Siro on Thursday for the first leg of a difficult Europa League last 16 tie against a revitalised Milan.