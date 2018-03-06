Major Injury Blow for Chelsea As Defender David Luiz Is Sidelined for Another Month

Chelsea have received a blow with the news that defender David Luiz will be out for another month through injury.

The Brazilian was supposed to be nearing his comeback but has suffered a setback and will now be unavailable for a crucial part of the Blues season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It could actually mean Luiz may not start again for the club. There is only a couple of months left of this season, and he is very much out-of-favour at the moment under Antonio Conte. Young centre-half Andreas Christensen has forced his way into the side and Antonio Rudiger has also done well in parts.

Reports have claimed there has been a bust-up between the pair, and speculation has linked the player with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Luiz has travelled to see a specialist in Barcelona on more than one occasion this season about his knee, but problems still persist for the 30-year-old.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With games coming thick and fast in the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup, Luiz's struggles are not ideal, especially with Christensen going through his first rocky patch at the moment.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star, re-signed by Chelsea in 2016, has started just four games since November, which was when he was dropped indefinitely by Conte after several underwhelming displays at the back.

