Mohamed Salah Praised As Liverpool Star Makes Incredible Donation To Local Egyptian Hospital

Mohamed Salah's generousity appears to know no bounds after the Liverpool star donated around £500,000 for new medical equipment in his Egyptian homeland.

According to reports on Twitter, such as the personal account of sports journalist Mootaz Chehade, Salah handed over 12m Egyptian pounds - equivalent to £498,000 - to allow his local hospital in the African nation to allow for the purchase of a bone marrow transplant machine.

This isn't the first time that Salah has forked over his own money to help out those in need with other medical requirements.

Back in December the 25-year-old donated around £26,000 to help veteran Egyptian footballers who had fallen on hard times after they had retired from the game, as well as asking businessman Mamdouh Abbas to make a donation to his hometown of Nagrig after he sealed the Pharaohs' place at this summer's World Cup last October.





And only last Saturday did news come to light of Salah's incredible generosity in offering to pay the medical fees of a young cancer sufferer in Egypt after his family had contacted Salah about making their son's dream come true by speaking to the forward.

These charitable offerings are a mark of the man that Salah is off the field, and he has been rightly praised on social media for his kindheartedness in putting his cash to good use to help those who are less fortunate.

Salah has been lauded by fans, fellow players and critics alike for his sensational form for Liverpool this season, but it seems that it is his work off the pitch which should draw more good news stories than that left wand of a foot he has.

