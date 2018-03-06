Liverpool are close to securing a deal for Monaco and France international midfielder Thomas Lemar, according to French magazine Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness).

The report claims that "over the past few weeks," the Merseyside club have made some "good moves" for the 22-year-old, and that an "agreement in principle" is close to being completed.

With Monaco understood to be willing to let Lemar leave in the summer, Liverpool "aren't far away from having done most of the work" in regards to securing his signature.

The claim appears to contradict what has been previously reported by the British press, with the Liverpool Echo having claimed in February that Lemar is not on Jurgen Klopp's summer wish list.

Liverpool lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January and were subsequently linked with a host of possible replacements, of which Lemar was one.

However, the Reds were said to be put off by Monaco's excessive asking price and, according to the Echo, little has changed since.

Lemar started off his career with Caen where he made his professional debut as an 18-year-old. After impressing for the Ligue 2 side, he was snapped up Ligue 1 giants Monaco in 2015.

Since his arrival on the South coast, the midfielder has racked up 79 appearances in which he has scored 16 goals. Amid his impressive domestic performances, the attacking midfielder was called up to the French senior squad in 2016 and made his debut in a goalless draw to Ivory Coast.

Lemar first caught Liverpool's eye in the summer after he bagged 14 goals and provided 14 assists as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Reds' sporting director Michael Edwards subsequently held talks with the club in August but they were unable to agree on a fee and the deal broke down.

This season, Lemar has struggled with a number of injury setbacks which could potentially see his price tag fall. Nevertheless, according to the British press, it would need to take a drastic price drop in order for Liverpool to reconsider any move for the 22-year-old.