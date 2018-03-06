Thierry Henry Names 3 Home-Grown Liverpool Players Transformed by Jurgen Klopp's Methods

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has changed three home-grown talents for the better with his coaching methods, according to Sky pundit Thierry Henry.

The Frenchman claimed that the German's invigorating ways have had a positive effective on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, and gave a glowing report of the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss' positive influence.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "At Arsenal, there has always been a lot of debate as to what Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best position is. One day he was a wing back, one day he was a left winger, one day a right winger and on another a number 10. That was the problem, we just didn’t know.





"We can now see clarity in his game and in what he’s being asked to do. That is what he is showing right now. All credit must go to Klopp and Oxlade-Chamberlain himself.

"You also have to give Klopp a lot of credit because it’s not only Oxlade-Chamberlain. You can talk about Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and a lot of players that adapt with Klopp."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have come in for a lot of praise in recent weeks, and both look solid enough to continue starting for the Reds going forward, despite both being mere fringe players at the start of the season.

The Englishman has started the last four games after coming in for Joe Gomez and the Scot is on a good run, starting 14 of the club's last 15 Premier League games.

