Andy Robertson Sends Young Fan Roberto Firmino Match Shirt Following Brilliant Act of Charity

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson has brilliantly rewarded a young Liverpool fan for an incredible act of generosity, by giving him a signed (and presumably worn) Roberto Firmino Liverpool shirt from this season.

The young fan in question, Alfie Radford, took it upon himself to spend his pocket money on food - and donated it to foodbanks throughout the city - and Robertson felt his work deserved something in return.

Alfie's story won't be reported by the media, why would it ?



Our "Fan of the Month" spent his pocket money to buy food to donate to those less fortunate.



The future of our City & the beautiful game is safe if we produce children like Alfie Radford.



— Fans Supporting Foodbanks (@SFoodbanks) March 7, 2018

As well as the shirt, Robertson decided to write to Alfie, thanking him for his good work.

"I remember from being your age just how important pocket money is and how there's hundreds of things you could have bought for yourself with it," the letter begins.

"For you to give that up for people who are having a tough time and need some help to get by is absolutely amazing. Let me tell you now, that is brilliant from you and sets an example to the rest of us that showing a little care and thought for others is really important - it's also very Liverpool!

"Foodbanks is a cause close to my own heart and what you've done will stay with me for a long time."





It's one thing recognising the work done, but going the extra yard to give back is the sort of thing that would make a kid's year - and there's no doubt that Alfie will be over the moon.





"I've got one of Roberto Firmino's match shirts from this season and asked him to sign it for you, by the way of a thank you for what you did for the foodbanks. Let's be honest Alfie - no one wants the left back's shirt - which is why I got you Bobby's instead. Hope that's okay."





Brilliant stuff from the defender.



