The powers that be at Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Germany national team manager Joachim Low as the successor to Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman has seen his stature within the club deteriorate over the last few years, and following four successive defeats, his position at the club is the most unstable it has ever been.

Other names that have done the rounds in circulation with the Arsenal job are those of Brendan Rodgers and Leonardo Jardim, but according to ESPN, Low is the top target; with the German preferably arriving after the World Cup this summer.

The 58-year-old is currently preparing for a summer in which he becomes the second ever international manager to retain a World Cup - at least, that's what he's hoping for.

As boss of Die Mannschaft (a tenure that stretches way back to 2006), Low has established himself as one of the highest rated managers in Europe - despite not managing at club level since 2004.

The report goes on to claim that Arsenal players have lost faith in Wenger as well as the board, and while no replacement in particular comes to mind for the playing squad, an inside source told ESPN that a change is desired:

"A lot of the players don't want Wenger," the source said. "They are not happy with his tactics and the training.

"The players don't want any particular manager to come in -- some speak about Thierry Henry, Carlo Ancelotti and even Rafa Benitez - but they are really frustrated.

"A lot of them are also unhappy about the sale of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United. Alexis could be difficult at times, but the players think it sent the wrong message to sell him to a rival."