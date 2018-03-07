Barcelona Captain Ready To Force Return Ahead of Chelsea Clash Despite Fitness Doubt

Andrés Iniesta is ready to declare himself fit in time for the second leg of Barcelona's Champions League doubleheader against Chelsea despite suffering a recent hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old proved to be a vital part of the Barcelona machine at Stamford Bridge when, after capitalising on a defensive error, Iniesta calmly picked out Lionel Messi to bring the Blaugrana back on level terms following Willian's opener for the Blues.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Iniesta was unable to make it through to half-time in their recent La Liga victory over Atlético Madrid after sustaining his hamstring injury, being replaced by André Gomes late in the first half.

However, AS (via Sport Witness) report that Iniesta could be fit in time for their Champions League match against Chelsea despite a hamstring injury typically having a 20-day recovery period as standard.

The veteran midfielder was also recently the subject of a shock transfer rumour earlier this week, linking him with a move to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Many people, especially non-Barça supporters, will disagree with this, but Iniesta was the best player on the pitch against Atlético Madrid until he got injured. Look how we lost control of the game without his presence. He establishes himself as a vital piece in our system. — 🎗 (@BusquetsLegacy) March 5, 2018

Regardless of what the summer might have in store for the World Cup winner, Iniesta will just be focusing on helping Barcelona into the next round of the Champions League.

Iniesta has only missed two games in Europe this season but is yet to stay on the pitch from start to finish during his other five appearances - being replaced by either Gomes, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitić or Paulinho.