Paul Merson Suggests 'Phenomenal' Surprise Package Should Win PFA Player of the Year Award

Former player turned Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah would currently get his vote for this season's PFA Player of the Year award.

The Liverpool attacker has captured the hearts of everyone at Anfield in his debut season on Merseyside, and his goalscoring antics have reeled in countless compliments from every direction.

And now, sat as joint top Premier League goalscorer with Spurs' Harry Kane with 24 goals, Merson has claimed that the "phenomenal" Egyptian should win the end of season award:

“It is Salah all day for me,” Merson told Sky Sports. “What he has done in his first season at Liverpool is phenomenal. Nobody would have expected that, over 20 goals from out wide, while he’s also scored big goals in big football matches – he’s the complete package with his work rate and pressing.

“You take Salah out of Liverpool and they’re much weaker whereas Man City can survive without De Bruyne.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

While Merson also suggests that Tottenham's Kane could be in with a shout, Salah's unexpected surge of brilliance seems to edge it for the former Arsenal attacker.

“You could put Harry Kane in the mix as he has been great again, but I can’t imagine anybody seeing this coming from Salah,” he continued. "I saw him at Chelsea and couldn’t have expected him to do so well.”

In general, Liverpool's season is going splendidly. Following their aggregate victory over Porto on Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp's men find themselves in the Champions League quarter final, and sit comfortably in third place in the Premier League - only two points behind Manchester United one place ahead of them.