PHOTOS: Brazilian Sides Gremio & Cruzeiro Release Stunning New Kits Amid Copa Libertadores Action

Brazilian sides Grêmio and Cruzeiro have released brand new Umbro kits that will even make fans who have never watched a minute of Brasileirão action want to get their hands on the new merchandise.





Both sides have largely kept the base of their kit the same as previous instalments, keeping their iconic and memorable design and colours.

However, outstanding little additions one the latest kits will make these two sides' shirts a must have for any budding kit collector.

The addition of a subtle star pattern, which is centred around five remaining stars, on the top half of Cruzeiro's new kit gives the shirt a whole new look and texture - a big visual improvement on what we saw in their recent Copa Libertadores defeat to Racing Club.





For Grêmio, the hometown side of Barcelona legend Ronaldinho, their new kit has maintained the iconic blue, black and white design.

A kit which fans across the world will know with ease, the Imortal Tricolor have decided to make the stripes on their shirt much thinner than what was seen when the club won their second Recopa Sudamericana earlier this year.