Marouane Fellaini could be in line for a big-money switch to Paris Saint-Germain as the Manchester United man's future in England looks to be over.

The Belgium international only has three months remaining on his Old Trafford deal and seems to be harboring no desire to extend his stay with Jose Mourinho's side.

With that in mind, French news publication Le 10 Sport has claimed that a £4.5m-a-season deal has been drawn up by PSG with the view to handing it Fellaini's agent 'in the coming days'.

The promise of a potential four-year deal and the chance to play for France's biggest club will surely appeal to the 30-year-old, who was also said to be interesting teams in Turkey in and around the January transfer window.

Fellaini has struggled for regular starts and minutes under Mourinho since the latter's appointment in the summer of 2016 and, despite the Portuguese boss' intention to keep him, the ex-Everton star appears determined to wind his contract down.

Whether Fellaini will earn the number of games that he expects to at PSG remains to be seen, but he will likely not be short of suitors if Les Parisiens cannot come to an agreement with his camp over a free transfer move.

The likes of Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot, Thiago Motta and Lassana Diarra all stand in his way in the battle for a center midfield position and it could well be that Fellaini doesn't think he'd get much game time at Parc de Princes as a result.

Fenerbahce and Besiktas were credited with showing strong interest in Fellaini before the close of the winter window, but neither was successful in managing to prise him away from the UK.

Serie A club Juventus, Roma and AC Milan are also thought to be monitoring his situation in Manchester, and would no doubt be primed to strike if PSG fail in their supposed attempts to land his signature.

Fellaini joined United from Everton for £27m in September 2013 and has gone to make 149 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.