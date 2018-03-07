Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson have encouraged youngster Scott McTominay to choose Scotland over England for his potential international career.

After a number of impressive performances for the Red Devils, McTominay has declared his commitment to playing for Scotland, despite being born in Lancaster. He qualifies for Scotland through his father, who is from Helensburgh.

Speaking to the National, via the Manchester Evening News, McTominay's grandfather Frank said that Mourinho and Ferguson influenced the 21-year old's decision, explaining: "Alex McLeish handled the situation quite well.

"It’s been rumbling on now for two or three months now in the papers. But he didn’t go shouting and bawling. He just said that he would speak to Scott and he did. He conducted himself quite well.

"But Sir Alex Ferguson was keen for Scott to play for Scotland as well. He was up front about it. I know that for a fact. I can say that without fear of getting contradicted. That has been kept under wraps. He and Jose Mourinho were both quite keen on it over the last month or two.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has been very good with Scott over the years. He gave him his first contract with Manchester United when he was 16 before he retired and then made sure it was extended when he was 18. He seems to get on well with him. I have seen them talking."

McTominay could be named in Scotland's squad for their friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary. He will look to make a positive start to his international career, and, in the long-term, lead Scotland to a major tournament.