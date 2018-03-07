Simon Mignolet Admits Disappointment at Birthday Snub From Jurgen Klopp in Social Media Post

Simon Mignolet has reacted angrily to being left on the bench yet again for Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Porto.

The Belgian shot stopper has lost his spot in the Liverpool starting line-up in recent weeks to Loris Karius, and was again left to sit on the bench on Tuesday night.

The Reds led 5-0 from the first leg and coasted to an uneventful draw on Tuesday night, and it would have arguably been the perfect time to give Mignolet some minutes. It was also the Belgian's birthday, and his post on Instagram revealed his feelings about being left out.

The 30-year-old captioned the picture: ''Thanks for the more than 54000 Reds who turned up for my Birthday party tonight. Not happy with my seat but double happy for the lads to get us qualified!''

Clearly he was happy with the result for his team, but made sure to make a comment on his unhappiness to be sat on the sidelines.

His replacement, Loris Karius, seems to be the preferred option for manager Jurgen Klopp and has been in impressive form of late. The German has kept four clean sheets in his last five appearances for the Reds and is likely to keep his place for Saturdays top four clash with rivals Manchester United.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

After a poor start to his Liverpool career, Karius appears to be gaining confidence and rewarding Klopp for the faith that he has shown in him in recent weeks.

Mignolet is tipped to leave the club in the summer and he may well become third choice if he does not. Liverpool have been heavily linked with Roma keeper Allison despite the hefty price tag the Italian club have put on the Brazilian.