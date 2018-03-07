Steven Gerrard Reveals Which of Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez & Mo Salah He Would Pick in Dream Team

Steven Gerrard has revealed which of Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah he would select in his ideal Liverpool team.

The former club captain played with both Torres and Suarez, who were prolific during their respective spells at Anfield.

But Salah, such has been his impact since arriving from Roma in the summer, is now being spoken of in the same breath as the aforementioned strikers.

Asked which of the three he would pick based on their performances at Liverpool, Gerrard told BT Sport: "Fernando had a great phase at Liverpool, but Suarez did it for longer. And I believe if he was at Liverpool now he would still be hitting a 30 goal return.





"He also did an awful lot more away from the goals as well, assisting goals and the work rate he used ton put in for the team. So for me I'll be biased towards Suarez.

"But, if Salah goes on to continue to be consistent over a number go years and add silverware, that would give him an advantage over Torres and Suarez because they never won much."

On Salah, he added: "Chelsea brought him in as a youngster, as an inexperienced player and he was playing almost as a winger, out wide in these areas. He almost had a job to create for other people, for other big names in the Chelsea team.

“He’s 30-40 yards away from goal and he plays safe, you can see he’s very young and he just wants to do the right thing for the team.

“I think as he’s moved to Liverpool with that confidence from Roma and working under a manager like Jurgen Klopp, he’s moved him closer to the goal, you see him here almost in the No 9 position.

“You see where his receiving positions are in this team compared to Chelsea, it’s a lot closer to the goal and it’s between the sticks. That’s where goals come from. It’s unbelievable to watch him, he’s a special, special talent.”