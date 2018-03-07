Tottenham and Juventus meet for the second leg of their Champions League matchup at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday after a 2–2 draw in Turin.

Tottenham is looking to make its first Champions League quarterfinal since 2011 and has the away-goal edge after coming back from 2-0 down to salvage the draw in the first leg.

Tottenham will be continue to without Toby Alderweireld, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, though Jan Vertonghen has come back from injury to fortify the defense. Juventus adds Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi after they missed the first leg of the series.

Spurs beat Huddersfield on Saturday, while Juventus edged Lazio 1–0 in its most recent game this weekend.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to Watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.