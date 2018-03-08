AC Milan hosts Arsenal at San Siro for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. This marks the first meeting between the two teams since the round of 16 in the 2012 Champions League.

Arsenal is struggling at the moment having lost eight of their last 13 games. The Gunners sit in sixth place in the Premier League and 13 point away from the top four spots. Arsenal dropped back-to-back 3–0 losses to Manchester City before a 2–1 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

AC Milan is unbeaten in its past 13 matches. AC Milan's Serie A match against Lazio was postponed following the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori, who died in his sleep.

Details on how to catch the match can be found below:

How to watch

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.