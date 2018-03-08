Barcelona's Andres Iniesta Back Running in Training Ahead of Champions League Clash With Chelsea

Andres Iniesta returned to training and resumed running at the club's training ground on Wednesday to give his hopes of returning from injury in time for Barcelona's UEFA Champions League tie against Chelsea next week a major boost.

The Spaniard was taken from the field of play mid-way through the first half during Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid last week after sustaining a hamstring injuring, which was expected to be keep him out of action for at least three to four weeks.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

However, the 33-year-old has not been willing to relinquish the opportunity to play in his 130th Champions League game when the Blues come to Camp Nou, as he has been doing everything he possibly can to prove his fitness - as per Sport English.





The midfielder has been able to run and take part in dynamic exercises this week and is expected to follow a specific recovery plan in the lead up to the last 16 second leg, before the club make a final decision regarding his availability to face Chelsea.





With a professional career spanning over 17 years, Iniesta knows better than anyone when he is fit enough to take to the field, and the report claims he will not make a snap decision to put his hand up for selection if he believes there is a risk of further injury.

Barcelona will be set to make a last minute decision over the availability of their captain, but the club did release a cryptic statement which gave very little indication to Chelsea as to whether or not Iniesta will take to the field to help his side build on their 1-1 draw from the first leg.

The statement on the club's website read: "In the meantime, Andrés Iniesta has continued his recovery from a hamstring problem sustained against Atlético Madrid on Sunday, when he was replaced by André Gomes after 36 minutes. His availability for future matches will depend on how things develop."