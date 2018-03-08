England's Lucy Bronze Among Stars in Glittering FIFPro World XI on International Women's Day

England and former Manchester City Women right-back Lucy Bronze has been named in the FIFPro Women's World XI, one of four players in the selection currently contracted to Lyon in France.





Bronze, who signed with the dominant French club in August 2017, is joined by team-mates Camille Abily, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Wendie Renard. American forward Alex Morgan, who spent time on loan at Lyon from Orlando Pride last season, also features in the World XI.

Lyon won the French league and cup, as well as the Women's Champions League in 2017 to complete 'La Triple' for the second successive year.

Brazil's Marta, formerly a five-time FIFA World Player of the Year is among the XI, fittingly announced by FIFA on International Women's Day.

Current Best FIFA Women's Player Lieke Martens, who plays her club football for Barcelona, was also voted into the team after inspiring the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory last summer.

The world's best women footballers speak out on #IWD2018



'I used to play football with boys and and people would say 'that girl isn't any good'...it's great to hear now I can inspire both young girls and young boys"

(@liekemartens1)

"It is a huge honour," Martens told FIFPro. "I am a little surprised that I received most votes of all players. I like it, but I know that there are so many very good players like Pernille Harder, Eugenie Le Sommer, Ada Hegerberg and many others. I played an important role in the success of the Dutch national team and now people know that I can play very well."

Chelsea Ladies and Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl, as is fellow Swede Nilla Fischer and Spanish defender Irene Paredes. Wolfsburg and Denmark forward Pernille Harder completes the line-up.

It's an honour to be part of the #WomensWorldXI eleven.☺️⚽️💪🏼

Thanks a lot to all the people who made this possible.

This is the third year that FIFPro has invited players to vote for a Women's World XI, with over 4,000 top flight female players in 45 countries voting based on performances in 2017.

"It's always exciting to be considered as one of the top players in the world," Morgan said.

"For women's football to have our own World XI is incredible. It helps promote the women's game. It helps female footballers recognize the talent among their peers and I'm really happy to encourage and be a part of that."

2017 FIFPro Women's World XI:





Goalkeeper:

Hedvig Lindhal (Chelsea & Sweden)

Defenders:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon & England)

Nilla Fischer (Wofsburg & Sweden)

Wendie Renard (Lyon & France)

Irene Paredes (PSG & Spain)

Midfielders:

Camille Abily (Lyon & France)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon & Germany)

Marta (Orlando Pride)

Forwards:

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg & Denmark)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona & Netherlands)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride & USA)