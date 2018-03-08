Forgotten PSG Man Hatem Ben Arfa Made to Train With Reserves As Club Refuse to Buy Him Out

Paris Saint-Germain have been making Hatem Ben Arfa train with the clubs reserves because they refuse to pay out to terminate his contract.

The Frenchman has not made a single appearance for the Ligue 1 leaders this season following manager Unai Emery's admission to the player that he is not a part of his plans.

What started as a 'dream move' for the former Newcastle United winger quickly turned into a nightmare, as PSG got tough with him following displays of a 'poor work ethic'.

Apparently Emery turned round and shouted at him (via the Mirror): "You're not Messi. If you were, I wouldn't say anything to you at all...You're not capable of winning a game all by yourself."

The scathing remark dented the player's confidence, and he then found himself in and out of the team last season, and this term he's been nowhere near the starting XI, instead training with the reserves.

It is clear that Ben Arfa has no future at the Parc des Princes, but rather than helping the player on his way, PSG will not pay the player €6m to terminate his contract out of principle.

PSG are obviously a wealthy club that would be able to afford to pay that sum but don't want to because of the way he has conducted him in terms of attitude and work ethic.

Now Ben Arfa, who was linked with a January move to Leicester City, is reportedly struggling over the situation, and his former teammate Sylvain Idanger said, as quoted by the Chronicle: "I was afraid that old demons had returned and that he [Ben Arfa] breaks down. I am worried all the time.

"He suffers in silence, it takes over him and he does not say anything about himself. In fact, Hatem is one of the favourites in the dressing room, but the players don’t want to say it."