Juventus Star Giorgio Chiellini Takes Brutal Dig at Spurs After Champions League Victory at Wembley

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has taken a pop at Tottenham Hotspur after his side beat the north Londoners 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night - a second leg win that saw I Bianconeri progress to the quarter-finals.

Speaking to BT Sport after the big win, via ESPN, the iconic Italian defender gave a scathing review of his opposition, claiming that the club traditionally struggle to turn their impressive performances into big results.

Chiellini said: "It's the history of Tottenham. They always created many chances to score so much, but at the end they miss always something to arrive at the end. We believe in the history.

"I think yesterday and in the first game between Paris (Saint-Germain) and Real (Madrid), the history is important, with experience it's important, and tonight we use our skill and arrive at the win.

"Four years ago we were not as experienced, but growing year by year and match by match, we improve with many players. It is very difficult, we know, because there are all these big clubs, but we are here."





Spurs were heartbroken after their loss to Maxi Allegri's side, as they saw Juventus come from behind to grab a dramatic 2-1 win. Heung Min Son gave the hosts the lead early on, but two goals in the space of three minutes saw Juve storm to 4-3 win on aggregate.

FULL-TIME: A bitterly disappointing evening at Wembley as second-half goals from Higuain and Dybala see us exit the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/8s20cjVuqK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed that his side were unlucky in their defeat, and argued that they had performed well enough to earn their place in the quarter-finals.





The dramatic loss will come as a major blow to the talented young manager, who is yet to win a cup with Spurs despite the club becoming renowned for their exciting style of football.



