PHOTOS: Arsenal Fan Spotted Amongst Juventus Crowd as Tottenham Drop Out of the Champions League

An Arsenal fan was spotted distracting himself for his own team's woes after he infiltrated the Juventus crowd at their Champions League triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

Juve were the 2-1 victors in Wembley to send Spurs crashing out of the Champions League, despite a spirited effort from Spurs over two legs. An Arsenal fan was seen relishing in his bitter rivals' turmoil as amongst the Juventus banners and jersey, the unmistakable red of an Arsenal shirt was being held aloft.

Spurs came close to sealing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals after Son Heung-min scored the opener in the first-half to give his side a 3-2 advantage on aggregate.

After looking slow in the first-half, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri changed his side's tactics with two clever substitutions and Juventus grew into the game.





Gonzalo Higuain equalised for the visitors in the 64th minute, who was shortly followed by Paulo Dybala who put Juve 4-3 on aggregate with a cool finish.

Bit naughty! An Arsenal fan is spotted among Juventus fans celebrating Tottenham’s defeat at Wembley 😬 pic.twitter.com/hT5C4yMqIK — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) March 8, 2018

(You may also be interested in 6 Things We Learned From Juventus' Dramatic 3 Minute Undoing of Tottenham in Their Own Back Yard)

Juventus confirmed their progression to the quarter-finals with some brave and assured defending. As the full-time whistle blew the television cameras panned to show the jubilant Juventus supporters. Among them, an Arsenal shirt held high mocking the heartbroken Lilywhites.

Whether it was a Gunner in the away end, or an opportunistic Juventus fan, the message certainly went down well with rival fans. The Gunners face their own test in Italy on Thursday night as they face AC Milan in the Europa League last 16.