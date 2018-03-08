Pochettino Blames 'Lack of Luck' for Juventus Defeat as Tottenham Crash Out of Champions League

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed the pride he holds for his players despite being knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus on Wednesday night.

The Premier League outfit lost 2-1 to Max Allegri's side in their round of 16 second leg at Wembley, resulting in a 4-3 aggregate defeat. A quickfire double from Juve duo Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala brought Tottenham's European dreams to an end - after Son Heung-min had given Pochettino's team the lead in the first half.

And Pochettino appears aggrieved by his side's lack of luck against the Old Lady, claiming that Spurs were the better side over the two legs played:

“I think we concede three chances and they score twice, we create a lot of chances and only score one goal." The Argentine said after the game, as per talkSPORT. “Okay, we need to find a lot of reasons or we can talk about a lot of different situations and sometimes you need some luck to win.

“But I feel very proud, we compete very well against a very good team like Juventus.

“We dominate overall in the two games and I think we were much better.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“But, in this type of level, in three minutes the tie was for Juventus.”

Despite being knocked out of the competition, Pochettino remains happy - although disappointed.

“I am so proud, I feel relaxed and happy,” he said. “Disappointed of course, but the quality and the capacity and the performance of the team was very good.”

Spurs are the first English team to be knocked out of the Champions League this season.