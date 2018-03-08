Superstar Kylian Mbappe Reveals He Spent Time at Chelsea as a Youngster Before Monaco Move

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has reflected upon the time he went on trial with Chelsea, and believe it has been key for his rapid development so far.

The French teenager is viewed as football's hottest young talent on the scene right now, and will be signed up on a permanent basis by PSG this summer for £166m, making him the second-most expensive footballer in history after his teammate Neymar.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

Last season was his break out and he scored 26 goals for Monaco in all competitions on the way to being crowned Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year. This term he has continued in the same vein, scoring 16 goals and making 11 assists in total so far.

It seems as though Mbappe has been around for a lot longer than he actually has been, despite his tender age of just 19, but he was thrust into the limelight early on by Leonardo Jardim, and the player believes he was ready for action after being well prepared thanks to a trail at Chelsea.

Via April's edition of FourFourTwo magazine, he said: "I was still young back then, maybe 10 or 11. I went to London and spent just under a week over there. I trained at Chelsea and we played a friendly match against Charlton Athletic.

"We won 6-0 or 7-0. I played upfront, but I don’t think I scored. It was great - it was my first experience abroad and a chance for me to see what the game was like in England."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Paris-born forward is destined for greatness in the game on the basis of his incredible talent at such a young age, but is currently licking his wounds after a particularly tough night against Real Madrid in the Champions League where PSG were beaten 2-1 at the Parc des Princes to go crashing out of the competition.

